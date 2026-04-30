Some Iowa cities see gas prices surge 20 cents in a day

After gradually falling the past two weeks, gasoline prices are rising in Iowa again, with some areas of the state reporting a 20-cent jump in the past day.

AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says it’s costing motorists significantly more to fill their tanks, especially compared to prices from 2025.

“Across the state of Iowa, we’re almost a dollar higher than we were last year at this time per average,” Ortner says. “Today across the state, we’re at $3.90 per gallon, a year ago, we were $2.97.”

These are the highest prices for gas that Iowans have seen in nearly four years, since July of 2022, shortly after Russia entered Ukraine.

Ortner says this price surge is coming at an inopportune time, as Iowans are preparing for the warmer months and vacations.

“With summer travel season kicking in, the end of school nearing, we don’t know how that will impact what plans are for folks this summer,” Ortner says. “Watching day-to-day of what’s going on is going to be the best advice for folks as we move into the month of May and into those summertime activities.”

Prices vary widely across Iowa. Des Moines has the state’s most expensive gas at the moment at $3.98 a gallon, while in Council Bluffs, the average price is a quarter-dollar cheaper at $3.73.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)