SW Iowa teen on motorcycle dies in collision with farm implement

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night.

The crash occurred north of Shelby, when a motorcycle being operated by 19-year-old Jacob Buman of Harlan, hit the rear of a large field spraying machine, as the sprayer was in mid-turn into a driveway.

The crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. on Shelby County Road M-16.

Following the collision, the motorcycle came to rest in the west ditch. Buman died at the scene of the crash.

The operator of the sprayer, a man from Shelby, was not injured.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)