Slain southwest Iowa deputy remembered for his service

Today marks the nine-year anniversary of the death of a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputy, who was fatally shot by an inmate during a county jailbreak in Council Bluffs.

Brian Shea, chairman of the county board of supervisors, says Deputy Mark Burbridge was a true public servant.

“Deputy Burbridge gave his life in service to Pottawattamie County,” Shea says, “and his commitment to protecting others will not be forgotten. For those who remember him and his professionalism, his career, his strength of character, and the way he showed up for his community every day, his service is a reflection of his character and his care for others.”

The 43-year-old Burbridge had served the department as a deputy for a dozen years. Shea called for county residents to reflect on the day, but also the lasting impact of those who served the community — like Burbridge.

“As we continue with our day, we do so in remembrance of Deputy Burbridge,” he says, “honoring his life, his service and the sacrifice he made on May 1, 2017. His memory remains a part of this county, and the people he served.”

A second deputy was shot and wounded in the incident. The escapee was caught after a car-jacking in Omaha. Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was convicted of first-degree murder and 11 other charges in August of 2017 in connection with Burbridge’s death and the escape.

He is serving a life prison sentence.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)