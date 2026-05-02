‘Three strikes’ sentencing bill headed to Iowa’s governor

The Iowa legislature has given bipartisan approval to a bill that requires longer prison sentences for repeat offenders.

Senator Mike Bousselot, a Republican from Ankeny, said 75% of violent crimes are committed by someone who’s committed a crime before. “It is a valid and just public policy goal to keep these repeat offenders, people who have shown time and time and time again that they are not responsible members of our society,” Bousselot said. “In fact, maybe worse than that have shown they are bad actors in our society, to keep them off the streets…to keep our communities safe.”

Under Iowa’s current habitual offender law, a third felony conviction carries a mandatory sentence of at least three years, but that sentence may be deferred or suspended, Under the bill, anyone convicted of a third felony must be sentenced to at least seven years in prison and must serve all seven years. Representative Steven Holt, a Republican from Denison, said the bill has been a priority for House Republicans.

“Currently in Iowa habitual offender enhancement is optional, meaning that county attorneys can use it or not,” Holt said. “Under our agreed-to compromise the may becomes a shall. This is huge because now we will truly have a ‘three strikes you’re out’ standard in Iowa. We are closing the revolving door.”

Critics say the court system should have the flexibility to give shorter sentences and second chances to people who have the ability to turn their lives around. Representative Ross Wilburn, a Democrat from Ames, said the bill will keep more people in prison for longer, raising costs. “And we’re got a big hole in the budget and that’s why you’ve got to take a comprehensive look at the entire system,”

The bill got the support of 105 legislators and 26 members of the House and Senate opposed it.