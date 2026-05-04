Steen says consolidation needed in Iowa GOP race for governor

At one time there were five candidates campaigning for the Iowa Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate nomination, but two dropped out and endorsed someone else. With a month to go unti the June 2nd Primary, a Republican candidate suggests that kind of realignment in the GOP race for governor would be helpful, but Adam Steen says he’s not in negotiations.

“I do believe the field needs to be consolidated,” Steen said. “I had conversations prior to the filing deadline with candidates.”

Steen is among five candidates for governor listed on Republican Primary ballots this year. “But we do need to consolidate,” Steen said. “We do need to ensure Randy is not the nominee.”

Congressman Randy Feenstra is the fundraising leader in the race. Twenty years ago, there were two consolidation events before Iowa’s two major parties chose their nominees for governor. Bob Vander Plaats ended his 2006 campaign for governor and became Republican Jim Nussle’s lieutenant governor running mate. And Chet Culver announced before the Democratic Party’s Primary that Patty Judge would be his running mate in the general election. That move shrunk the field of Democrats running for governor from five to four.

After Iowa voters changed the state’s constituion, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor started running as a ticket, like the president and vice president, in 1990. Jo Ann Zimmerman, who was Iowa’s outgoing lieutenant governor in 1990, ended her own campaign for governor before the 1990 Primary and Democrat Don Avenson announced Zimmerman would be his running mate.

Steen made his comments this morning while answering questions from three reporters during a news conference.