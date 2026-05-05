Requiring radon mitigation systems in new home, duplex construction in Iowa

A bill to require the installation of passive radon mitigation systems in every home or duplex built in Iowa awaits the governor’s signature.

“This is done by many homebuilders. It’s a pretty simple system. It costs about $400-$500, at least in eastern Iowa,” said Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf, who is a homebuilder. “It actually helps make it less expensive, if you do have the radon, to put the fan in later.”

Contractors install a pipe in the foundation of the home to vent radon out of the home. The bill requires state and local building codes to be updated with this new requirement. “As we know radon is a cause of lung cancer,” Webster said. “I think this is a step forward in making sure we’re lowering those rates in Iowa.”

The bill requirement has passed the Iowa House in previous years, but this is the first time it’s cleared the senate and it got unanimous support. Representative Hans Wilz of Ottumwa who’s been championing the bill, noted radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. “This is an issue that we can actually lead on and be preventative in our fight with cancer here in Iowa,” Wilz said. “It’s not everyday we can pass legislation that will directly save lives for this generation and generations to come.”

Excessive exposure to radon gas has been linked to stomach and skin cancers as well as lung cancer. According to the EPA, the entire state of Iowa is at high risk for radon inside homes and other buildings. A state law passed in 2022 requires every school building in Iowa to be tested for radon by July 1 of next year.