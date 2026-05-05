First debate for Democrats running for Iowa’s US Senate seat

With four weeks left before the June 2 Primary, the two Iowa Democrats running for the U.S. Senate met at Iowa PBS tonight for their first televised debate.

State Representative Josh Turek and State Senator Zach Wahls agree on many policies. Both oppose what they call “forever wars.” They support term limits, a retirement age for members of congress and raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, but there are differences. Wahls criticized Turek for supporting a 2024 Iowa law that made illegal immigration a state crime. “This is a place where there’s a real disagreement in our record,” Wahls said. “And in the United States Senate, I will fight to make sure that we fix this broken immigration system, that we overhaul ICE.”

Turek said the law is focused on deporting those who re-enter the country after being deported. “We can have two things and they don’t have to be mutually exclusive,” Turek said. “You can recognize the need for safe and secure borders, but you also the need to have fundamental immigration reform.” Turek said he’s seen the system’s flaws up close as his wife navigated the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Wahls has been criticizing the advertising support Turek is getting from a Super PAC and he raised the issue near the end of the debate.”Dark money has an agenda and that agenda is to protect the broken status quo,” Wahls said.

Turek responded by mentioning Wahls had worked for The Next 50, a group that supports young Democrats running for office and connects them with donors. “He was the director of a dark money PAC. I’ve been the director of a non-profit organization for disabled kids,” Turek said. “We are not the same.” The Next 50 is a traditional PAC which makes direct donations to candidates, but does not independently buy advertising in support of the candidate.

During the debate, both candidates criticized recent cuts to Medicare and Medicaid and both say the federal government should offer a public option alternative to private health insurance. Wahls, though, said that cannot be accomplished without getting rid of a rule that lets 60 U.S. Senators block votes on bills. “The last time we had a real shot at a public option, it was the filibuster that killed the public option,” Wahls said, “and that is why the next time we have control of the Senate, it is time for us to end the filibuster.”

Turek said a traditional filibuster should be required, so senators would have to speak on the senate floor for hours to block votes on legislation. “The filibuster can at times be used as an effective check and balance on the majority’s power,” Turek said, “and right now I think there’s probably a few of us that are happy that we see it in place.”

Iowa has an open senate race this year after Republican Joni Ernst decided not to seek reelection. President Trump has endorsed Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson’s campaign to replace Ernst.