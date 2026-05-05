U.S. Senate candidates Turek and Wahls debate tonight

The two Iowa Democrats running for the U.S. Senate will debate tonight, a month before the June 2 Primary.

This is the first televised debate between State Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs and State Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville. It starts tonight at 7 p.m. on Iowa PBS.

Iowa’s U.S. Senate race is seen nationally as one of the chances for a Democrat to win a seat held by a Republican. In April, a Super PAC that supports Republicans announced plans to spend $29 million backing Republican Ashley Hinson’s campaign to win the seat currently held by Joni Ernst.