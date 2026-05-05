Vance to campaign with Iowa Congressman Nunn

Vice President J.D. Vance will be campaignging today for third district Congressman Zach Nunn.

Vance has been campaigning for other Republican incumbents in tight races and Nunn often describes his race for a third term in the U.S. House as among the most competitive in the country. Republicans hold just a five seat majority in the U.S. House heading into the midterm elections. Nunn will face Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott, a Lutheran minister who’s a state senator, in the General Election.

The fundraiser for Nunn is being held at a Des Moines business and is scheduled to start late this afternoon.