Program prompts Iowa kids to pedal, stroll or roll to school

At least 90 schools across Iowa with hundreds — likely thousands — of students are taking part in Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day, starting this morning.

Matt Burkey, director of Iowa Safe Routes to School for the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, says that’s a record number of Iowa schools as the program builds momentum every year.

“This is an event across not only Iowa but the whole country, trying to get families to remember how fun it is to walk and bike to school and not be stuck in a car, getting to school,” Burkey says. “I’m sure you and your listeners have seen that car drop-off line around the school. It’s pretty ridiculous.”

Many Iowa schools are planning a variety of activities, from organized walking groups and “bike buses” to remote drop-off locations where families can park and walk the rest of the way together. Some schools will also have volunteers greeting students as they arrive, creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere that celebrates participation and builds school spirit. Plus, it gets kids moving.

“A lot of people overthink exercise. They think they need to sign up for P90X or a gym program, when really, if we can get Iowans and their families to go for a 10 to 20-minute walk in the morning, that’s just a huge health win, and getting kids that 60 minutes of exercise they need every day,” Burkey says. “I mean, they only get recess for like 30 to 40 minutes. If you throw a 20-minute walk on top in the morning, everyone’s leading healthier lives.”

The program has multiple goals, including building more connected school communities, and even reducing traffic congestion.

“Every family that walks and bikes to school is one less car on the road in that morning rush hour traffic,” Burkey says. “Morning rush hour, there’s 30% more cars on the road just from the car drop-off, so if we get more people walking and biking again and off the road, that means everyone’s getting to where they need to be faster and safer.”

While many schools are launching the effort today, other are waiting a few days. To join the free program, contact Burkey via email: [email protected]