Red Oak woman dies in car crash with semi

One person was killed in a car-semi collision last (Tuesday) night in the southwest Iowa town of Red Oak.

The Iowa State Patrol says the car driven by 67-year-old Helen Louise Slavinski, of Red Oak, was traveling north on 4th Street, and a semi driven by 37-year-old Kyle Olive, of Corning, was traveling east on Highway 34.

When the car failed to yield to traffic and entered the highway, it was struck by the semi and came to rest in the north ditch.

Helen Slavinski died from her injuries at the hospital.

Her injured passenger was identified as 28-year-old Kaylin Marie Carlson, also of Red Oak. The driver of the semi was not injured.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)