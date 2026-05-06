Vice President Vance campaigns in Iowa for Congressman Nunn

Vice President J.D. Vance visited a Des Moines manufacturing company in a campaign appearance Tuesday for Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn.

Vance says Nunn has been a great supporter of the Trump Administration policies to improve the lives of Americans. “I think that you deserve to have a president of the United States and a Congressman like Zach Nunn, who fights for you every single day, and that’s what he’s been doing,” Vance says.

Vance says the administration’s trade policies have kept other countries from dumping their agricultural products in the U.S. and have opened new markets for Iowa farmers. He says they are also working to expand the use of ethanol-blended fuel. “The congressman has got legislation that’s working right now and we’re working on it every single day because, number one we want Iowa farmers to have access to more markets, but number two we want everybody all of our fellow citizens across our 50 great states to benefit from what’s made right here in Iowa that’s why we’re fighting for E-15,” he says.

Vance says they are aware that farmers are concerned about higher fertilizer costs due to the war in Iran. “As the president of the United States has said, we got a little blip in the Middle East. We’ve got to take care of some business on the foreign policy side,” he says. “But you know what we’re doing simultaneously? We’re working with the congressmen and we’re finding ways every single day to make sure that you guys and the farmers of this great state get access to the products that they need. We’re working on it. We’re working on it every single day.”

Vance also drew a comparison to Nunn’s Democratic opponent, state lawmaker Sarah Trone Garriott. He says while Nunn has been working for Iowans, she was voting against banning gender transition surgeries for minors, and voting against schools giving parental notification if students start changing their pronouns.

“We all hear that and we all think, That’s pretty crazy. But recognize that not everybody agrees with us. Here’s the thing. Even if you don’t think that’s crazy, why is that the priority of a woman who wants to represent you in Washington, D.C.?,” Vance says. Vance says the country doesn’t need another Democrat like that in Washington.

Trone Garriott released a statement saying that Nunn and Vance are lying to Iowans about the reality Iowa families are experiencing daily, that everything is more expensive, and Zach Nunn is responsible.