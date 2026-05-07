Man sentenced for fatal wrong-way crash during Iowa blizzard

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for a wreck that killed a northwest Iowa woman last year.

A jury found Jorge Ardany Ortega-Ortega, formerly of Cherokee, guilty of homicide by vehicle for an accident that happened during a blizzard. Dash camera footage showed he drifted across the center line of a two-lane highway and stayed in the wrong lane for about a mile before his car hit another vehicle head-on. The other driver, 65-year-old Rose Bumstead of Nemaha, was taken to a hospital in Storm Lake, where she died.

As part of his sentence, Orega-Ortega has been ordered to pay $165,000 in restitution to Bumstead’s estate.