New UNI programs will help Iowa meet the need for more nurses

Registered nurses are in exceptionally high demand in Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa’s new nursing programs will soon fill some of the need.

Nancy Kertz, UNI’s chief academic nursing administrator, says the first graduates from the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will graduate in the spring of 2027, with about 140 students now in the program, and that number is projected to rise to about 200 by this fall.

“There are about 1,200 openings for registered nurses in Iowa at any one time,” Kertz says. “These are positions that are searchable online, so it probably doesn’t really tell the full story of the nurse shortage here in Iowa.”

That’s a great selling point to prospective students, as she says those who complete the program and become nationally licensed will “certainly” be able to find a position in Iowa. In a few months, UNI is launching what it’s calling an accelerated BSN program.

“It’s an aggressive 12-month program, August to August, and it kicks off this fall,” Kertz says. “We’re currently accepting applications for our inaugural cohort.”

She says students who come on board for that accelerated program’s inaugural year will be eligible for a tremendous financial bonus.

“The most exciting part about this first year, students will have a huge advantage in tuition,” Kertz says. “Students enrolling in this initial cohort at UNI can expect to pay about half the price of similar programs provided by our regional competitors.”

Kertz is confident the accelerated BSN program will attract a certain caliber of students who are very motivated.

“The program’s also designed for people who already have a bachelor’s degree or at least 70 or more credits,” Kertz says. “That makes it a great fit for transfer students, career changers, and anyone looking for a fresh start into a meaningful, trusted position that’s in high demand.”

UNI’s nursing program is located in the newly-renovated Innovative Teaching and Technology Center on the Cedar Falls campus. The three-story building includes classrooms, faculty and departmental offices, and a simulated hospital environment, featuring suites for critical care, trauma, pediatrics, and labor and delivery.