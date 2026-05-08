Fallen Iowa law officers remembered in annual ceremony

Officers from around the state gathered near the state capitol today for the annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

There were no new names of fallen officers to add to the memorial this year. Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens says the purpose of the ceremony is to give pause. A time to reflect upon the names inscribed upon the memorial walls, and a time to honor those that gave their lives protecting ours.

“It’s a time to say thank you to the members of law enforcement here today. and to every officer who has ever served the citizens of this state,” he says. “To remind the men and women of law enforcement that your service still matters, that you are appreciated, and answering the call remains a just and noble cause.”

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer spoke and says there’s no greater public servants than those who wear the uniform. “On behalf of Governor Reynolds, I want to express the state of Iowa’s enduring gratitude to each of you for the sacrifice of those who died in the line of duty, for the selfless service of the men and women who protect our communities, and for the families who love and support them all,” she says. “You did not choose the easy path. Instead, you chose every day to stand between chaos and order, safety and uncertainty, and at times, good and evil.”

She also spoke to the families. “Thank you for your service too. Thank you for sharing your spouse or your parent, a son or a daughter for the sake of a better Iowa. And thank you for always supporting them when they answer the call. Finally, to the families of our fallen peace officers, no words can convey the debt we owe them or express our condolences to you. But please know that we will never forget your sacrifice. Their legacy lives on not only in our men and women in uniform, but also every Iowan who strives to follow their example.”

Bayens says it is only by the grace of God that there were no officers killed in the line of duty in Iowa this past year, as he says officers continue to work in a violent and dangerous world.