Iowa to play two Friday games during 2026 season

The Iowa football team will play two Friday games during the 2026 season. The announcement was made by the Big Ten Conference.

Iowa’s road game at Washington has been moved to Friday, Oct. 9, from Husky Stadium in Seattle. The evening contest will be televised nationally on FOX or FS1. It will be the Hawkeyes’ first game in Husky Stadium since 1963.

Iowa and Nebraska will continue their annual traditional of playing on Black Friday. The Huskers and Hawkeyes will meet in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27. Game time and television information for this contest, along with select other Hawkeye games, will be announced by the conference and network partners later this month.