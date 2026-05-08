Iowans can take part in nation’s largest one-day food drive

Letter carriers across Iowa and nationwide will be taking part in the annual Stamp Out Hunger project tomorrow.

Jennifer Eue, an employee of the Webster City Post Office, says local carriers last year gathered nine-thousand pounds of donated canned goods and non-perishable foods.

“They will collect all food that is put out in a grocery bag or in a mailbox,” Eue says, “and they will donate that locally for people in our community who are in need.”

In addition to leaving food donations at the mailbox on your house or at the end of your driveway, Eue says there’s another option.

“If you are maybe just working in town and want to drop off a donation, feel free to drop off here at the local post office,” she says, “and we will make sure that it gets added to the group.”

It’s estimated the Stamp Out Hunger program has gathered nearly two-billion pounds of food since its launch in 1993.

The National Association of Letter Careers, and the U.S. Postal Service coordinate the effort, which is the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)