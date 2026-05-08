Northwest Iowan charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Northwest Iowa man is facing more than 20 charges after a Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigation into alleged online communications with minors.

Twenty-one-year-old Fabian Jacob Nuno of Hospers was arrested on Wednesday, May 6. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, 16 counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act, two counts of grooming, and two counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor. Court documents allege Nuno used Snapchat to communicate inappropriately with multiple minor females. He’s accused of sending sexually explicit material to a minor, soliciting exploitative material, and saving multiple photos and videos.

If convicted on all felony charges, Nuno could face more than 100 years in prison. Nuno remains in custody on $115,000 cash-only bond.

(1 cut, Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)

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