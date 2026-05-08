Lahn says Iowa voters are asking for consolidation in GOP race for governor

Two of the five Republicans running for governor are suggesting it’s time for consolidation in the race. Former state agency director Adam Steen made that case Monday and now businessman Zach Lahn is, too.

“The voters are asking for that. I really do believe that. I think every candidate is going to say, ‘Hey, come behind me. Get on board with our campaign.’ I think the big question is do you have the message, do you have the momentum and also do you have the financial ability to win this primary,” Lahn said. “I think our campaign is uniquely suited in that way.”

Campaign fundraising reports for the past four months are due in mid-May. Last year’s reports showed Congressman Randy Feenstra was the fundraising leader in the Republican race for governor, collecting $4.3 million in contributions during 2025. Lahn has indicated he’s willing to spend his own money on the race and last year’s disclosures showed he loaned his campaign $2 million. “We would love to find a way to have more campaigns get behind us, so we can win this primary,” Lahn said, “and win in November.”

The other two candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor are State Representative Eddie Andrews, a Republican from Johnston, who raised $40,000 last year and Williamsburg pastor Brad Sherman, who raised about $200,000.

Lahn campaigned in Ottumwa and Waukee yesterday. Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider will headline a campaign event for Lahn in Des Moines on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)