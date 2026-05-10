U.S. Senate’s GOP Leader in Iowa to campaign with Hinson

Senate Majority Leader John Thune made swing through Iowa Friday, campaigning with Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, the Republican from Marion who’s running for the U.S. Senate.

“Iowa, as is usually the case in the political season, kind of gets to be ground zero, so a lot of attention will be paid to your state and the various races,” Thune said. “but we are excited about Ashley’s candidacy for the senate.”

Hinson and Thune hosted a discussion with a group of Iowans who said they’d benefitted from the tax provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill President Trump signed last July. “We know affordability is such an issue and people are working hard every single day to get ahead, but hadn’t felt they could get there, so the policy that we were able to introduce last year — no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security,” Hinson said, “that’s money in your pockets.”

Hinson and Thune also met with a group of Iowa realtors and Thune appeared at a fundraiser for Hinson in Ankeny.