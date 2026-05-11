Hawkeye men’s basketball coach McCollum signs contract extension

University of Iowa Men’s Basketball coach Ben McCollum has signed a contract extension.

UI Athletic Director Beth Goetz extended McCollum’s contract through 2032 after he took them on a post-season run that ended in their first Elite 8 appearance in 39 years during his first season as coach. That included 24 victories using many players who followed him to Iowa City from Drake.

Goetz says the extension reflects McCollum’s success and also his strong vision for the program. McCollum and Tom Davis are the only first-year Hawkeye head coaches to win 20 or more games while qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, and advancing their teams to the Elite 8.