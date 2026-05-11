Multiple weekend crashes claim Iowa lives

Two people from western Iowa died in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Patrol says two female victims ages 67 and 76, were from Harlan and Rockwell City.

They were passengers in an SUV that was struck when vehicle driven by a woman from Texas crossed the centerline of Highway 71. The driver of the vehicle from Texas died in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, a 72-year-old man from Rockwell City was seriously injured.

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The Iowa State Patrol says the driver of a car full of teenagers lost control, went into a Cherokee County ditch and hit a utility pole early Saturday.

Troopers say a 15-year-old passenger from Cushing was killed, and the 16-year-old driver was injured.

Two other passengers were hurt, ages 14 and 16. No names were released.

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A Minnesota woman was killed, another person was hurt, in a crash Saturday near the southwest Iowa town of Atlantic.

The Iowa State Patrol says a car was traveling east on Highway 6 when it left the road while traversing a curve and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.

A passenger in the car, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene. They were identified as 18-year-old Cierra Jo Bullock, of Glencoe, Minnesota.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Dakota Jean Bullock, also of Glencoe, was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

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The Iowa State Patrol says two people were hurt in a car-train collision Sunday afternoon in the Webster County town of Gowrie.

Reportedly, an eastbound 2016 model Hyundai Sonata driven by Dirk Janssen of Colo was struck by a northbound Union Pacific train at the crossing on Lincoln Street.

Janssen and passenger Mary Harrison from Colo were injured in the Sunday accident.

Harrison was transported by Life Flight to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines while Janssen was transported by the Gowrie EMS to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Sunday’s accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic and Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)