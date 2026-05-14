Southwest Iowa service honors law officers who died in the line of duty

A memorial service for fallen police officers was held at the Clarinda Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown on Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony opened with members of the Clarinda American Legion firing a rifle volley, prior to the playing of “Taps.”

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says officers put their lives on the line every day, but he says it’s not something they do, rather, it’s who they are.

“Law enforcement is a profession built on commitment, a commitment to protect people we may not know, to respond when others are running away, and to stand in difficult moments when it matters most,” Brothers says. “The men and women we honor today understood that commitment, they lived it, and they gave their lives for it.”

Brothers says 111 law enforcement officers lost their lives last year nationwide. While that number is down from previous years, the chief says it’s still far too many.

“Each one of those 111 represents a life of service,” he says, “a family that’s been forever changed, and a sacrifice that we should never, ever forget.”

“Behind every officer lost is a story,” Brother says. “They have family, they have friends, they have a career of service that, in many cases, asks more of them than most people will ever fully understand, or comprehend.”

Brothers also paid tribute to the family members who stand behind their loved ones who log long hours and face dangerous situations while protecting the public.

Representatives of the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and retired law enforcement personnel joined Clarinda police officers and members of the public at the service.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)