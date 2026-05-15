Camp Courageous hosts its annual car cruise fundraiser Sunday

The 39th annual Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous is this Sunday at the camp near Monticello.

Spokeperson Julie Davis says you can stop out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. “It’s a fun event. It’s just not for your car show people. It’s for a family. It’s a great Sunday afternoon at Camp Courageous. Cars will start rolling in at 8 or a little bit before and we’ll kick off a fun day here at camp,” she says. Nearly 400 vehicles – including cars, trucks and motorcycles – are expected on Sunday. And there will be a variety of activities for families and visitors too.

One of the most unique and anticipated traditions at Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous is “striping” for a cause as 15 pinstripers from across the Midwest take part. “This is the 30th year the pinstripers come to camp, do their thing so you can come out and watch them and then they turn a lot of the stuff over to the live auction. So it’s a great benefit for camp to have them and they support us so much. They will transform more than 40 items into one-of-a-kind works of art throughout the day.

Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous one of Iowa’s largest charity car shows and Davis says it’s a big boost for the camp, which serves thousands of special needs campers every year. “All the money that is raised the day of cruising comes 100 percent back to camp, which in return goes to support all of those campers that come to camp,” Davis says. “And to them, it is a life experience for them to come here. It just brings so much joy, not only to the campers, but to their families.”

Admission for Sunday’s Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous is five dollars for adults, with children 12 and under free. Organizers say the event will be held rain or shine.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)