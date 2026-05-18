The preseason Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll.
Class 4A
Rank Team 2025 Record
1 Sioux City East 37-6
2 Waukee 25-14
3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 30-10
4 West Des Moines Valley 24-13
5 Johnston 26-12
6 Indianola 32-6
7 Pleasant Valley 28-7
8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 26-13
9 Iowa City Liberty 32-10
10 Iowa City High33-9
Clas 3A
Rank Team 2025 Record
1 MOC-Floyd Valley 27-5
2 Carlisle 24-12
3 Bishop Heelan 30-11
4 Wahlert Catholic 38-7
5 Marion 24-9
6 Saydel 29-8
7 Assumption 27-12
8 Benton 28-7
9 Pella 30-6
10 Western Dubuque 22-16
Class 2A
Rank Team 2025 Record
1 Pleasantville 33-1
2 Cascade 23-13
3 Roland-Story 22-10
4 Grundy Center 23-4
5 Regina Catholic 22-6
6 West Lyon 19-7
7 Van Meter 25-9
8 Unity Christian 28-10
9 Chariton 26-7
10 Clarinda 10-15
Class 1A
Rank Team 2025 Record
1 Martensdale-St. Mary’s 32-6
2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-4
3 Saint Ansgar24-7
4 Wapsie Valley 20-7
5 East Buchanan 18-10
6 Burlington Notre Dame 16-10
7 Kee High 32-11
8 Sigourney 22-4
9 Lynnville-Sully 24-3
10 North Linn 25-4