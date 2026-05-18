Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll

by | May 18, 2026

The preseason Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll.
Class 4A
Rank  Team  2025 Record
1 Sioux City East  37-6
2 Waukee   25-14
3  Cedar Rapids Prairie  30-10
4 West Des Moines Valley  24-13
5 Johnston    26-12
6  Indianola  32-6
7  Pleasant Valley  28-7
8  Cedar Rapids Kennedy  26-13
9  Iowa City Liberty   32-10
10  Iowa City High33-9
Clas 3A
Rank Team  2025 Record
1  MOC-Floyd Valley  27-5
2  Carlisle   24-12
3  Bishop Heelan  30-11
4  Wahlert Catholic 38-7
5  Marion  24-9
6  Saydel  29-8
7  Assumption  27-12
8  Benton  28-7
9  Pella  30-6
10  Western Dubuque 22-16
Class 2A
Rank Team 2025 Record
1 Pleasantville    33-1
2   Cascade   23-13
3   Roland-Story  22-10
4  Grundy Center  23-4
5  Regina Catholic  22-6
6  West Lyon  19-7
7  Van Meter  25-9
8  Unity Christian  28-10
9  Chariton  26-7
10  Clarinda  10-15
Class 1A
Rank   Team     2025 Record
1 Martensdale-St. Mary’s  32-6
2 Coon Rapids-Bayard  25-4
3 Saint Ansgar24-7
4 Wapsie Valley  20-7
5 East Buchanan  18-10
6 Burlington Notre Dame   16-10
7 Kee High   32-11
8 Sigourney   22-4
9 Lynnville-Sully  24-3
10 North Linn  25-4
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