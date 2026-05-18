Iowa high school students make up 32% of community college credit hours

The number of high school students who are also taking community college courses at the same time continues to rise.

Department of Education Community Colleges Bureau Chief Amy Gieseke says it’s called joint enrollment. “In total, joint enrollment students earning credit at both the high school and college level comprised 47% of all headcount enrollment at our community colleges. So that number is also increasing each year,” she says. “Last year it was 45.8% and this year 47 percent of all enrollments. At five colleges, joint enrollment is over 50% of their total headcount. One college is over 60%, and 12 colleges have total headcount enrollment over 40%.”

Gieseke says you only have to take one class to be included in the headcount enrollment, so the joint enrollment credit hours are only 32% of statewide community college credit hours. “Of all high school students, 33% are taking some type of joint enrollment,” she says.

Gieseke says the number of high school students joint enrolling has increase quite a bit since it started in 2010. “With just over 38,000 high school students participating in 2010. And now we’re at the nearly 58,000. And that is a jump from 25.7% of all total community college enrollment to now 47%,” she says.

Gieseke says girls continue to outpace the number of high school boys joint enrolled at 54%.