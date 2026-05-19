Grassley: Iowa soybean growers to profit from China deal

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says President Trump’s two-day trade trip to China last week should prove fruitful for Iowa farmers, as China’s agreed to buy at least 25-million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in each of the following three years.

Grassley says, “On top of its soybean commitment, China will purchase at least 17-billion per year in ag products and will restore access to beef and poultry products.”

Reports say China’s also agreed to buy US-made passenger jets from Boeing. The White House released some details of the trip on Sunday, but China has not confirmed any of the reported deals.

Grassley says it’s a good starting point.

“We’ve got a commitment on soybeans for what China announced last year for three years in a row, they’re going to continue to do that,” Grassley says. “They made more commitments. It seems to me that those are pretty significant movements.”

President Trump says China’s leader will visit the U.S. in September for further trade talks.

China is Iowa’s 4th largest trading partner, behind Canada, Mexico and Japan. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says Iowa exported $756-million in goods, mostly agricultural, to China in 2025.