Iowa cities respond to influx of electric bikes, motorcyles, scooters

Several Iowa cities are updating their rules in response to a surge of e-bikes and electric motorcycles on their trails and sidewalks.

Ankeny’s updated ordinance prohibits those vehicles on sidewalks, bike paths and trails, and also limits electric scooters and low-speed e-bikes to 20 miles an hour. Ankeny Police Sergeant Trevor McGraw says the concern is that higher powered vehicles are making rules more difficult to define. “We’ve had some issues with folks not understanding that riding those on the trails; they are a motor vehicle,” he says. McGraw says they’re focusing on informing the public of the changes first before writing tickets.

Other cities like Des Moines are starting with a public information campaign to educate people on safe riding practices for trails and sidewalks. Des Moines currently limits electric bicycles to 750 watts on trails and sidewalks. But there are different kinds on the market now, like electric motorcycles.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation spokesman Colby Fangman says the different types vehicles makes it confusing to figure out how they fit under the ordinance. “What’s more important is understanding that with the speed, with the power with the torque and acceleration, your onus to maintain control increases,” Fangman says.

Fangman says the Ride Safe n’ Smart campaign focuses on safety tips like speaking up before you pass and slowing down around others. They’re not updating their ordinance yet, but some cities have. Marion has also passed speed limits for e-bikes on sidewalks and trails, and electric motorcycles are prohibited from crusing there.

(By Maura Curran, Iowa Public Radio)