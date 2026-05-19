Iowa corn and soybean planting heading into the final stretch

The U.S.D.A. report shows both corn and soybean planting are at 80% or more complete.

Corn planting is 88% complete — up 16% percent from last week. That puts the planting pace nearly even with last year and six percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Forty-six percent of corn has emerged, which is 8% behind last year.

Soybean planting is right at 80% complete, nearly even with last year, and 12% ahead of the five-year average. Twenty-eight percent of the soybeans have emerged, which is 10% behind last year and 3% ahead of the five-year average.