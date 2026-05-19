Iowa County Sheriff approved to become a U.S. Marshal

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter has been confirmed to to be the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Iowa.

Grassley nominated Rotter for the position and announced the confirmation in a video statement. “Sheriff Rotter is a familiar face in Iowa County,” Grassley says. “He’s bravely served for over three decades in both state and local law enforcement.

Senator Grassley is a Republican who is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee which brings the nominees forward for the full vote by the Senate.