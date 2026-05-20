Iowa’s governor signs bills on abortion pills, HPV vaccine, medical conscience

Iowans will be required to get abortion medications in person, in a health care setting, starting this summer

Republican legislators who drafted the policy say it’s designed to stop the distribution of abortion medications through the mail. The bill takes effect July 1 and requires an in person appointment with a doctor who will review the potential health effects of abortion pills and screen the patient for abuse or whether they’re being pressured to get an abortion.

Reynolds signed two other health care related bills on Tuesday. One requires parental consent before minors can get the HPV vaccine, which prevents certain types of cancer in adulthood. The other says Iowa health care providers may refuse to provide a service or treatment they believe violates their ethical, moral or religious beliefs.