Iowa’s Rides of Silence honor the 5 cyclists killed, 100s hurt since last May

Bicycling enthusiasts in six Iowa cities will slowly be riding through their communities tonight in a solemn event that honors cyclists who’ve been hurt or killed while riding on public roads in the past year.

Scott Sumpter, the founder of BIKEIOWA.com, will be leading the 22nd annual Ride of Silence in Des Moines, part of a worldwide event held in hundreds of cities each May during National Bike Month.

“We’re one of four states that don’t have a safe passing law, so we do get cyclists that are hit and killed on our roads,” Sumpter says, “and we just want to ride to raise awareness that we belong on the road, that our lives matter, that safety and respect should extend to every person, whether or not it’s behind a wheel or on two wheels, right?”

Participants will ride silently through downtown Des Moines and in five other communities to honor those who’ve been lost or injured and to raise awareness that bicyclists have a legal right to share the road.

“We’ve got 422 crashes since last May is what the Iowa DOT is presenting on their site,” Sumpter says, “and tonight I’ll read off at least 50 of those names — whether or not they were killed or injured. We’ve had five fatalities since last year.”

The opening remarks of the Des Moines ride will begin at 6:30 PM at the State Historical Museum of Iowa in the East Village Des Moines. The ride itself will go about eight miles, ending at the State Capital steps around 8 PM.

“It’s a somber, I’m going to say almost funeral-like procession, where we ride in silence,” he says, “and that’s just so we can remember who’s not with us anymore. I’ll read off all these names beforehand.”

Sumpter says Rides of Silence are also planned tonight in: Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Mason City, and Sergeant Bluff.