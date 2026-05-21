Heavy rains bring improvement to Iowa’s soil moisture levels

The new map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows soil moisture conditions in Iowa are improving.

Iowa’s seen a deluge of severe weather in the past week, with some areas of the state reporting more than four inches of rain in a single day.

The map now shows about 22-percent of the state is abnormally dry, and that’s completely in the northwestern quarter of the state.

Only four counties in the far northwest are in moderate drought, and that’s a little over two-percent of the state, while very small sections of Lyon and Plymouth counties are in severe drought.

Overall, almost 25-percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or in some level of drought, versus 62-percent three months ago.