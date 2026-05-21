Iowa home sales up, prices down slightly in April

The latest report from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates homes are selling slightly faster and the number of homes being put on the market is increasing.

The president of the Iowa Association of Realors says the activity in Iowa’s housing market this spring benefits both buyers and sellers. The median sales price of a single family Iowa home in April was $248,000. While that’s 4.5% higher than the same month a year ago, it’s down 0.8% from March.

For home sellers, there was a 33% drop in the average number of days a house stayed on the market last month. There were almost 5000 new listings in April, a nearly 12% jump from March.

The Iowa Association of Realtors report shows there were nearly 3800 more home sales pending at the end of April compared to March. Completed home sales increased from March to April by over 10%.