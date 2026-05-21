Keokuk hosts free ‘Bandfest’ with music from heavy metal to Glenn Miller

A southeast Iowa community is hosting a free concert event this weekend where there’ll be something to satisfy virtually everyone’s musical tastes.

Organizer Joyce Glasscock says the Keokuk Back Alley Bandfest draws musicians and music lovers from all across the region to hear more than 30 different bands.

“The Bandfest is musicians playing for free in venues all across the Cultural and Entertainment District, which is an historic neighborhood district,” Glasscock says. “Musicians from young kids to students to Grammy award-winning musicians, and they play in alleyways, on porches, in yards.”

The music will start at 6 PM Friday featuring 20 different bands, with another dozen or so bands starting at 9:30 that night in what’s called Back Alley After Dark.

“People wander throughout the district,” she says. “It’s a walkable venue, if you will, and you can listen to Christian rock or heavy metal to big band era bands, and just enjoy the evening in a historic neighborhood with beautiful architecture.”

Glasscock, vice president of Keokuk’s Cultural and Entertainment District, says the fest is free and the bands all play for tips. She says it’ll be a family-friendly event, local restaurants will be open, and there will be four food trucks in the area.