North-central Iowa police chief cleared of charges in domestic case

The interim police chief of Eagle Grove was found -not- guilty on Wednesday of charges including solicitation of a felony and child endangerment.

Forty-seven-year-old Mark Hennigar was arrested last December 4th in Garner after court documents indicate it was a domestic incident.

Court documents stated that an officer responded to an argument in the home between two people and the officer called Hennigar.

The documents stated that he allegedly made a comment telling one of the people involved to stab the other.

A trial was held this week in Hancock County District Court in Garner.

Both of the charges filed against Hennigar were dismissed.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)