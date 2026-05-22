In AI era, Iowa college leader says focus must remain on students’ critical thinking skills

The president of Northwest Iowa Community College says artificial intelligence is influencing education and workforce training programs, but John Hartog says AI should not replace critical thinking.

“One thing that I hope never changes is that we are preparing graduates who are critical thinkers and by that I don’t that they’re negative per se, but that they are constructively critical,” Hartog said, “that they’re evaluating truth claims and their weighing options and looking at best solutions.”

Artificial intelligence is likely to lead to more enrollment in online education, according to Hartog, as well as a boost in students taking classes like robotics and pursuing careers in healthcare fields. However, Hartog said educators cannot let the use of AI shift their primary focus from the goal of preparing students for the world of work. “AI is not going to replace that, so we need to continue to develop the human being,” Hartog said, “and we want to work with our students so that they become highly productive graduates.”

Enrollment in community colleges nationally is rising, with 40% of students in vocational training programs and the other 60 percent seeking associate degrees that can transfer to a four-year institution. The latest state data indicates a record 46% of students taking Iowa community college courses in the 2023-2024 academic year were high schoolers earning college credits.

(By Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center/O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa)