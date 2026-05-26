Feenstra casts his Iowa GOP Primary ballot in Orange City

Three-term Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says he’s confident he’ll win the Republican Party’s nomination for governor next Tuesday.

“I will win the majority and I’ve done it, all right? I’ve delivered results time and time again. I was head of sales of a large candy company and grew it. I was city administrator of our community and dramatically grew it. I was Sioux County Treasurer and lowered taxes,” Feenstra said earlier today in Orange City. “I was in the state senate, chair of Ways and Means where I wrote the largest tax reduction in Iowa history. I was in congress working with President Trump where we wrote the largest tax cut in U.S. history…When I’m governor, I’ll get it done and I’ll take this state to new heights.”

Feenstra is one of five Republicans running for governor and, to win the primary, a candidate must win at least 35% of the vote. Feenstra has declined invitations to debate his Republican competitors. “I want to hear from Iowans. I want to hear their questions and their thoughts and it’s been just so incredible to go to every corner of Iowa to hear from them,” Feenstra said. “I don’t want to hear from my other candidates running. I want to hear from true Iowans that want to make a difference in this state and take this state to new heights.”

Feenstra is six foot five inches tall and has made that the catch phrase of his campaign for governor. “For me it’s all about listening to the voters and telling them my vision and becoming the next governor and taking this state to new heights,” Feenstra said in answer to a reporter’s question about his campaign plans between now and the June 2 Primary.

Feenstra spoke with reporters after voting at the Sioux County Auditor’s Office. “I’m so excited to be running for governor and to take this state to new heights and that’s what I plan to do,” Feenstra said. “And I’m so excited to have my daughter with me and my wife with me of 33 wonderful years and we can vote together and I encourage every single one, every person and every citizen in Iowa to get out and vote.”

The other GOP candidates for governor are businessman Zach Lahn, former state agency director Adam Steen, pastor Brad Sherman and state Representative Eddie Andrews. If none of them clear the 35% needed to win the nomination outright, delegates at the Republican Party’s state convention will choose the GOP’s nominee on June 13.

(By Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center)