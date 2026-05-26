Memorial Day crash on I-29 kills southwest Iowa man

One person died, another was injured, when a semi collided with a pickup Monday afternoon in southwestern Iowa.

The accident happened on northbound Interstate 29 near 25th Street in Council Bluffs at around 4:25 PM.

The Iowa State Patrol says for reasons unknown, a pickup was stopped on the traveled portion of the road, when it was hit from behind by the northbound semi.

The driver of the pickup, 60-year-old Donald G. Marks, of Missouri Valley, died at the scene.

A passenger in the semi suffered minor injuries, and was treated at a local hospital. The driver and passenger in the semi were from Maineville, Ohio.

The crash resulted in the Interstate being closed for several hours.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)