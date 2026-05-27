More arrests made in Iowa City Ped Mall shooting

More people are now charged in a fight and shooting at the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall on April 19th.

Police charged 17-year-old Ka’Mari Dozier with five counts of attempted murder. He allegedly supplied the gun that 17-year-old Damarian Jones used to fire into a crowd after a large fight at the Ped Mall. Both are from Cedar Rapids.

Five people were injured and Jones was charged with five counts of attempted murder along with other charges. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Bates of Cedar Rapids is charged with rioting and obstruction for allegedly helping Jones get out of town after the shooting.

Two juveniles and 11 other people in their teens and twenties from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Dubuque and Burlington were also charged with rioting in connection with the fight.