Former Iowa Governor Branstad hits campaign trail with Feenstra

Former Governor Terry Branstad says it’s critical to keep a Republican in the governor’s office and that’s why he’s endorsed Randy Feenstra’s bid for governor.

“Randy Feenstra is the one that I am absolutely convinced can do it,” Branstad said last night in West Des Moines. “He’s got the record and the experience to represent all of Iowa and to do it very well.”

Branstad made his comments at a Feenstra campaign event, his first public appearance for Feenstra. He urged the crowd of Republicans to get to work. “Do what you can. The election is close, and he’s got to get 35% to win the Primary, so that’s a five-way race,” Branstad said. “That’s not easy, but we can do it.”

Feenstra told the crowd he’s working to earn every vote — and he thanked Branstad for his support. “I want to build off of what you created, the foundations of you and Kim Reynolds,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra said he’s looking forward to debating Democrat Rob Sand in the General Election. Feenstra told reporters he declined debates with his GOP Primary opponents because he prefers talking one-on-one with voters. “I wanted them to ask me questions and say, ‘Hey, you now, how can I help? How can we take Iowa to new heights collectively?’ On a debate stage it’s just people throwing arrows at each other,” Feenstra said. “That gains nobody anything.”

Early voting in the Primary began May 13. Primary Day is five days away.