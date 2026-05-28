Iowa forestor examines ways to help increase oak tree numbers

The number of red and white oak trees in Iowa has dropped in half over the last 35 years, according to data from the U.S. Forest Service.

Iowa DNR forestor Mark Vitosh says there are several things that could be impacting the oaks. “There could be disease issues. We always talk about oak wilt as an issue. We’ve had drought stresses that could be adding to that,” Vitosh says. “We’re having just general environmental changes, up and down temperatures and all kinds of different things. We’ve had derechos and other events.”

Vitosh says another question is where are the replacements when the older trees die out. “Why aren’t we getting young oaks? Why are the young oaks not coming?,” he says. But Vitosh says another big challenge is a shift in many of Iowa’s forests. He says part of the problem is without wildfires and other disturbances, shade-tolerant trees like sugar maple and hackberry fill in the open areas and that makes it difficult for young oak trees to grow.

He encourages landowners to work with professional foresters to support the future of oak forests in Iowa. “Management and getting assistance is probably the best thing we can do.” Vitosh says professional foresters can help landowners develop long-term management plans that benefit the future of oak forests.

Vitosh made his comments on the Iowa Public Radio program “Talk of Iowa.”