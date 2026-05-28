Welcome home planned Saturday for Iowa Guard soldiers

The final large group of Iowa National Guard soldiers returning from deployment to the Middle East will be welcomed back tomorrow (Saturday).

A group of 135 soldiers from the Second Brigade Combat Team, 24th Infantry Division will be welcomed back at an event at the 132nd Air Wing in Des Moines at 12:30 p.m. The event is not open to the public due to security concerns.

Forty-five soldiers will be greeted at a ceremony at the Guard Armory in Council Bluffs at 3:30 p.m. Some 18-hundred soldiers were deployed on the mission, and they have been returning in large and small groups.