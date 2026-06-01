Boy reported abducted from western Iowa found safe in Omaha

A reported child abduction incident in western Iowa ended with the child being found safe and the suspect in custody.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory early Sunday morning for eight-year-old Dane Coffman.

Omaha Police with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol located the child and the suspect, 51-year-old Garry McBreen, at a fast food restaurant later that same morning.

McBreen was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County, Nebraska, jail.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)