Five candidates in party primaries in Iowa’s 2nd district

With Congresswoman Ashley Hinson’s decision to run for the U.S. Senate this year, there are primaries in the second congressional district for both parties.

Republican Joe Mitchell, a real estate developer and former state legislator, has been endorsed by President Trump and was been the Trump Administration’s regional U.S. Housing and Urban Development director before launching his campaign last year. “If they want somebody to stand up against special interests, that’s going to stand up against the lobby, at leadership at times, I’m that person,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been willing to call out my own party, I’ve been willing not to take corporate PAC money in this race, which I’ll be the only Republican not taking corporate PAC money.”

Mitchell has raised over $1 million in individual donations for his campaign. State Senator Charlie McClintoch of Alburnett, his GOP opponent, has raised about $9000. “If you want to try to make the change, what I’m asking for won’t cost you a nickel and that’s your vote,” he said.

Three Democrats are running in their party’s second congressional district primary. Lindsay James of Dubuque is a Presbyterian minister who’s served in the Iowa House since 2019. “People are absolutely dissatisfied with the U.S. Congress,” she said. “The U.S. Congress is not doing the job that we sent them to do.”

Clint Twedt-Ball of Cedar Rapids is a pastor who started a non-profit with his brother 20 years ago called Mathew 25. “If people are looking for a candidate who is just going to do the status quo again, I am not their candidate,” he said. “…Change needs to happen in our system.”

Kathy Dolter is a retired Army nurse who also led the nursing department at Kirkwood Community College. “I’m known for my passion. I’m known for my hard work, and I have a reputation. I get in there, I get things done, and I move on,” she said.

The second congressional disrict covers 22 counties and includes Mason City, Decorah, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.

(Reporting by Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)