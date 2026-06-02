Voting opens at 7 a.m. for Iowa’s 2026 Primary Elections

Precincts open at 7 a.m. today for Iowa’s Primary Elections.

Voters must show a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport, to cast a ballot and they’ll have to be registered as a Republican or a Democrat to participate in those party primaries. They can switch their party registration at their polling place. Iowa residents who haven’t registered to vote may do so at their precinct if they can prove with paperwork, like a utility bill, that they live in the neighborhood and are eligible to vote.

Voters who received an absentee ballot, but haven’t mailed it yet have two options. They can take it to their county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. to have it counted or they can surrender their absentee ballot at their polling place and they’ll be given a regular ballot to vote.

The polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.

For more information about voting in Iowa, click here.