60 MPH to be new limit on Iowa’s two-lane state highways

Governor Reynolds has signed a bill that will raise the speed limit on two-lane state highways from 55 to 60 miles an hour.

“We heard from constituents across the state that they wanted us to raise the speed limit. I mean this is grassroots driven,” Reynolds said. “…The comments that I’ve been getting and if you look at social media, they’re pretty excited that it’s going to be legal to drive what they’ve been driving.”

The speed limit change takes effect on July 1. Another part of the law just for two-lane state highways remains, so the first two tickets a driver gets in a 12 month period for going five miles over the speed limit will not affect their driving record or their insurance rates.

Safety advocates had urged lawmakers to keep the speed limit at 55 on two-lane highways, arguing higher speeds lead to more fatalities.