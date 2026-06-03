Central Iowa school district to launch ‘Reimagining Education’ project

Iowa’s largest school district is asking residents for feedback on changes coming soon through what’s being called the Reimagining Education project.

The five-year plan will offer Des Moines Public Schools students more interest-based programs, and specialty programming that allow students to explore specific careers.

Project manager Bekah Harris says the district is going to renovate or close some schools to improve students’ experiences.

Harris says, “We have a couple of buildings where we said this may not be the best place to continue to host students’ educational experiences.”

The district also plans to create signature schools that would combine standard education with themed interests, like language or the arts. Harris says these schools would teach standard curriculum and engage students with a specific theme.

“Students are learning the same information that they are anywhere else in the district,” she says, “but they’re learning it in a new immersive way, whether through arts integration, through language immersion.”

Harris says the programs are part of a broader effort to improve district enrollment and operations.

Voter-approved funding will go towards developing the programs and renovating some schools. The district is asking for public feedback until June 30th, before the plan is finalized.

(Maura Curran, Iowa Public Radio)