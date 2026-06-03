Disabled American Veterans holding Iowa information seminar

The nonprofit Disabled American Veterans is holding an information seminar in eastern Iowa Thursday.

Senior National Service Officer Audie Thornburg says they will try to answer questions about benefits for members. “In the last couple of years it’s been mostly the new benefits that have been being passed by VA, like the PACT Act and the other conditions that were added on for Agent Orange,” he says.

He says they can also help members make their way through the paperwork. “If they’re diagnosed with something new, then of course they’ll ask about, you know, how to go about filing a claim or if it’s new veterans that never knew that they could,” Thornburg says.

The session is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel & Convention Center in Coralville. If you can’t make it to the session, he says you can contact the DAV on their website at DAV.org, or call their office in Des Moines at 515-323-7539.