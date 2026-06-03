Eastern Iowans speak out against proposed data center

Dozens of residents of the town of Palo, near Cedar Rapids, oppose a proposed Google data center.

They’re asking for stricter water requirements, or for the town council to completely withdraw its offer.

Palo’s ordinance does -not- require a study to see if there’s enough water for the center without causing negative impacts on the community, and it would treat Iowa DNR permits as proof there’s enough water.

Palo resident Larry Clinton says that’s a mistake.

“I don’t know what the big hurry is. Like everybody’s talking about – why are we leaving everything up to somebody else?” Clinton says. “Why don’t we decide what we want instead of the DNR, the state or anything else? We can tell them what we want.”

Earlier this year, Google said it would work with Palo to build the data center instead of Linn County. Palo’s ordinance does not include a water use agreement addressing water use monitoring and reporting like the county version.

Cindy Anderson is a resident and councilmember of nearby Fairfax, which is close to two data centers. Anderson says they’re causing major traffic problems.

“Why do billion-dollar companies come to small towns? Because we say yes,” Anderson says. “I’m asking you to say no.”

About 150 people attended the meeting in Palo, and the town council approved the ordinance on the first of three readings.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)